Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,579 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3,872.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,257,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 931,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

GTE stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

