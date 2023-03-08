Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,010 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,766,000 after buying an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,405,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

