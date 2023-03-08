Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

OC stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.