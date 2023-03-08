Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

