Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 116.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 940.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 222,030 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 49.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 392,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 129,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.