Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,294 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $666.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.