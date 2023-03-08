Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $75.62. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 299,718 shares trading hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
See Also
