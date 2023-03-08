Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $75.62. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 299,718 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.