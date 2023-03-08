Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON HEIT opened at GBX 122.75 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.10. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52).
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
