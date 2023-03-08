Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON HEIT opened at GBX 122.75 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.10. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52).

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

