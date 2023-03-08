Head-To-Head Comparison: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) vs. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 39.01 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -3.50 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 13.13 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.22

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Icosavax and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.89%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.58%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52%

Summary

Icosavax beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

