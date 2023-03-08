Head-To-Head Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) versus Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $115.38 million 9.56 -$162.96 million ($3.41) -6.65 Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.51

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Outset Medical has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -141.24% -55.22% -40.77% Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Movano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

