Head-To-Head Contrast: Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,694.50% -184.06% -122.32% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Renalytix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Renalytix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $2.97 million 46.49 -$45.28 million ($0.79) -3.73 Akumin $421.08 million 0.20 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.58

This table compares Renalytix and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Renalytix has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Renalytix and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Renalytix presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.29%. Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 47.37%. Given Renalytix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Akumin.

About Renalytix

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.