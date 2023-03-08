Head to Head Review: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $629.10 million 2.29 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -9.17 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Golden Sun Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

This table compares Udemy and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Udemy beats Golden Sun Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

