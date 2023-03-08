Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

