Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.72. 30,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 119,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 508,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 3.8 %

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $915.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

