Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hess Midstream by 34.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

