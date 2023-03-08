Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.91. 27,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 284,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

