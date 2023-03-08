Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys 30,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,553.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

