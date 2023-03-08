HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.26, but opened at $27.39. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 38,496 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

