Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE:HIW opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

