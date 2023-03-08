Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

