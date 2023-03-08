Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

HGV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

