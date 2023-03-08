Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

HGV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

