Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 94,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157 over the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

