HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

HireRight Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,485,741.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 143,372 shares of company stock worth $1,606,568 over the last three months. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

