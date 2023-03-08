Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,417 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $1,422,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

