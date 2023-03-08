Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 1027000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

