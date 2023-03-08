Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 1027000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.
In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
