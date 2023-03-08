Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 23,713 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCO. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natura &Co by 23,332.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 128.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 407.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154,928 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

