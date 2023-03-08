Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,229 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

