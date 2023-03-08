Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 192.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

