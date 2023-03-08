Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,876 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

MC opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 in the last 90 days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.