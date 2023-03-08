Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,184 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHT opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $672.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

