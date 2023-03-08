Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 7,800 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.