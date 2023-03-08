Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PLMR stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

