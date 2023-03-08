Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

