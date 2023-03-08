Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

