Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Enerplus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

