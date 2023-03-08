Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372,790 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.