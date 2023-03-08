Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

