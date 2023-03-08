Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $131,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

