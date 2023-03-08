Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

