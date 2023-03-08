Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,086 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -144.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -925.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

