Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Down 2.7 %

ITRI stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -244.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

