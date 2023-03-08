Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $355,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.