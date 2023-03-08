Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $357,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of AG opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

