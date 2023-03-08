Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $368,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE:ESE opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

