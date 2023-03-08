Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

