Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $394,000 Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

