Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Up 0.8 %

Brady stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

