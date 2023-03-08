Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ACI Worldwide

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

