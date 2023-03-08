Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $342,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

